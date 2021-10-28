Anyswap (ANY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.47 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $245.91 million and $19.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.19 or 0.00021931 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

