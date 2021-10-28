Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.76

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2371101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.
The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
