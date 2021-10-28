Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.76

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 2371101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 2,766,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

