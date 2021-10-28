Appian (APPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. On average, analysts expect Appian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -140.30 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

