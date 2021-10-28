Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,686,784 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $501,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.70. 2,678,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,151,852. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

