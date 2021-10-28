Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.