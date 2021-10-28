Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of AIT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.93. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,787. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.
About Applied Industrial Technologies
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.
