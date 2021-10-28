Aptiv (APTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aptiv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:APTV opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

