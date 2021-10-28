Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,318 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $105,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $169.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.