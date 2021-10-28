Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several research analysts have commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

