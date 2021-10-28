Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $73,124.26 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

