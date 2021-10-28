Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $73,124.26 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:ARCH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
