Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 309,166 shares.The stock last traded at $20.00 and had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Archaea Energy stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

