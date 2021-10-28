Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.57. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $395.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arcimoto by 28.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 79.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

