Argo Blockchain Plc’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 2nd

Argo Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argo Blockchain had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARBK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of ARBK opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

