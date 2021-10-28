Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 471,418 shares.The stock last traded at $405.76 and had previously closed at $386.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $3,719,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.