Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 471,418 shares.The stock last traded at $405.76 and had previously closed at $386.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

