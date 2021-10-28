Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. 286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arjo AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

