Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $3.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 1,190,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,727. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

