Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 4.2%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 51,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 131,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Mark Peter Brennan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,288,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$868,119.91.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.