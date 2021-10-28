ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.290-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

