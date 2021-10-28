ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 1,263,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,542. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.50. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

