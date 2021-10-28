ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of ASM Pacific Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

