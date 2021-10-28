ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cheuvreux

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.