Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5,988.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,849 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 26.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 171.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 22.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

YUMC opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

