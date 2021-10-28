Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,825 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,376 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter.

TOTL stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

