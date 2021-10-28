Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 492,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 574,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.71 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

