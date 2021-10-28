Assetmark Inc. Has $12.48 Million Position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,527,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 814,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $60.30 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $62.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.