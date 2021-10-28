Assetmark Inc. Has $18.27 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.79% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 60,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

