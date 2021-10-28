Assetmark Inc. Has $25.70 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

