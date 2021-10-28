Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,233 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,555,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

