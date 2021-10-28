Assetmark Inc. Purchases 7,475 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.74 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

