Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $640.50 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $419.12 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average of $614.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.