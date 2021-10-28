Assetmark Inc. Sells 184,728 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,728 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,858,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.