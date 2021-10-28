Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom Purchases 50,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASB opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 11.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

