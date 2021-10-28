Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

ASBFY stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

