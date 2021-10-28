Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASBFY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $25.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

