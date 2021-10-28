AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748,824 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of AstraZeneca worth $108,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AZN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 62,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,617. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

