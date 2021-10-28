Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $13.00. Astronics shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

