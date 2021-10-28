Athene (NYSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.02

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 2499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 13.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

