Athene (NYSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.02

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.02 and last traded at $89.88, with a volume of 2499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.
In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $35,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 13.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Athene by 46.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
