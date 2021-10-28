Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,214. The company has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $28.93.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

