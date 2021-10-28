Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 764,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $69,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

