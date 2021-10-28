AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

AUDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 152,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,935. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

