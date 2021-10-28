AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

AUDC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 152,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,935. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sidoti cut AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

