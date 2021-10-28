Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 337.2% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AUGG stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on Augusta Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.