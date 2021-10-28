Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.73

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 305377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

