Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) Financial Contrast

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maison Luxe and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aurora Mobile has a consensus price target of $4.86, suggesting a potential upside of 215.37%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 2.51 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -7.33

Maison Luxe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -53.51% -46.70% -19.88%

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc. engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

