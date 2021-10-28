Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $222.27. 11,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $153.49 and a 12 month high of $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

