AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $6,279,144.60 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $1,942,872.96.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $5,605,647.40.

AN stock opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $16,799,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

