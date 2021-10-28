AutoWeb (AUTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.13 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

