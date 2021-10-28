AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.180-$8.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $238.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.56.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

