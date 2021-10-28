Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVY traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

