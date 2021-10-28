Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative net margin of 43.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%.

NASDAQ:AWRE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 102,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,549. Aware has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

