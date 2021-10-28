Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.08. 7,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 308,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

